Experts to shed lights on foreign investment and new property ownership laws at the Investment Conference at IREIS 2025
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 29, 2025
Key highlights:
1. Real estate sector has been a key driver in foreign investment into the UAE, with the majority of the 200,000 Golden Visa issued in 2024 has been in property sector;
2. With a minimum investment of Dh2 million in properties for a Golden Visa, this translates to a potential investment of Dh400 billion in a single year;
3. This is on top of the US$45.6 billion (Dh167.35 billion) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attracted by the UAE last year;
4. The total UAE real estate transaction value in the first quarter exceeded Dh239 billion (US$65 billion) in Q1 2025;
5. Abu Dhabi emirate witnessed a 33 percent year-on-year jump in real estate transaction value exceeding Dh113.64 billion in the last 12 months (August 2024-July 2025) due to a 29 percent year-on-year increase in the number of transactions to 59,190;
6. The global real estate market that is expected to reach a value of US653.39 trillion by the end of this year;
7. The total GCC real estate investment value grew 25 percent year-on-year to exceed $383 billion in 2024, largely driven largely by Dubai's dominant performance.
The UAE’s Dh1 trillion real estate sector is fast becoming more lucrative to foreign investors due to higher return on investment, increased transparency, accountability and digitsation that is attracting larger foreign investment, private equity and institutional capital. Regional and international experts are going to offer critical insights into the U’E’s real estate growth proposition at the International Investment Conference at the 14th edition of the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025) taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 12 to 14 September 2025.
Real estate sector has been a key driver in foreign investment into the UAE, with the majority of the 200,000 Golden Visa issued in 2024 has been in property sector. With a minimum investment of Dh2 million in properties for a Golden Visa, this translates to a potential investment of Dh400 billion in a single year. This is on top of the US$45.6 billion (Dh167.35 billion) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attracted by the UAE last year.
The total UAE real estate transaction value in the first quarter exceeded Dh239 billion (US$65 billion) in Q1 2025, with Dubai accounting for the majority of this value and showing significant growth, while Abu Dhabi picking up the pace in development with 14,180 transactions worth more than Dh51.72 billion recorded in the first half of 2025. This performance picks on top of the 24.2 percent growth in transactions exceeding Dh96.2 billion in 2024 with a greater number of new master development projects coming into the market.
All these data will be analysed with detailed insights for greater clarity at the International Investment Conference at IREIS 2025 including an analysis of the global real estate market that is expected to reach a value of US653.39 trillion by the end of this year. The total GCC real estate investment value grew 25 percent year-on-year to exceed US$383 billion in 2024, largely driven largely by Dubai's dominant performance.
IREIS 2025 is set to welcome more than 35 leading exhibitors, with several new developers expected to be confirmed soon, making this edition one of the most dynamic in the event’s history.
Reportage Properties, Danube Properties, Dugasta Properties, Object 1 Real Estate Development and GGM Meta Homes joining as Gold Sponsors while Grovy Developers, Arsenal East Real Estate and Dia Development supporting IREIS 2025 as Silver Spons”rs,” Mr. Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, says.
“Alongside the exhibition, the event will host a comprehensive conference programme addressing the most pressing themes shaping the sector, including the future of urban living and smart cities, sustainable development practices and green building innovations, emerging opportunities in real estate markets, the role of technology and proptech, new investment models, and policies driving resilient growth.
“A major contribution to the discussions on sustainable development is expected from leading names such as Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Karma Developers, Reef Luxury Development, Octa Development, Sunrise Development, Pantheon Development, and HRE Development, underlining the importance of environmentally conscious practices in the industry. Together, these highlights position IREIS 2025 as a premier global platform for real estate investment, innovation, and collaboratio”,” he said.
As the’UAE’s premier real estate platform since 2005, IREIS 2025 is set to welcome more than 2,000 visitors, bringing together global developers, investors, agents, and immigration consultants under one roof. With over 3,500square metres of exhibition space, IREIS 2025 has already confirmed participation from 30+ exhibitors and will feature a number of country pavilions. The show is growing into a truly global stage.
Abu Dhabi emirate witnessed a 33 percent year-on-year jump in real estate transaction value exceeding Dh113.64 billion in the last 12 months (August 2024-July 2025) due to a 29 percent year-on-year increase in the number of transactions to 59,190, according to Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi currently has approximately US$109 billion worth of construction projects in execution as of early 2025, with another US$66 billion in new projects approved in 2024 focusing on housing, education, and tourism. The emirate leads the UAE in ongoing project spending, holding a 49 percent share of the UAE's total US$244 billion in execution.
Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Capstone Real Estate, says, “Abu Dha’i’s vision to diversify its economy is no longer just a plan on paper ’ it’s coming to li’e. We’re seeing landmark mixed-use projects that are transforming not only the skyline, but the very economic fabric of the emirate. And this is just the beginning. The momentum building today will accelerate in the years ahead, with real estate at the heart of driving A’u Dhabi’s gro”th story.”
In the first half of 2025, the Dubai real estate market transactions jumped 25 percent exceeding Dh431 billion (US$117.4 billion), compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, driven by strong demand and a growing investor base, according to reports. Dubai is projected to have a market value of $693.53 billion by the end of 2025, with the residential sector leading this growth. Property prices are expected to continue rising, with potential increases of another 5-10 percent before year-end, though growth rates may slow to foster long-term market stability.
“The U’E’s economy, especially the real estate sector is moving towards a more transparent and digitise environment where Web3 applications such as Crypto assets, crowdfunding and tokenisation will drive investment in the coming months and ye”rs,” Arun Bose continues.
“As the market shifts towards the Web3 Metaverse environment, more and more retail as well as wholesale investors will enter the market. Currently an individual with Dh2,000 can invest in–a home – thanks to the Crypto tokenisation solutions entering the market.
“As market matures, we are going to see new investor class injecting new money into the real estate assets that is going to boost the market with Abu Dhabi taking the po”e position.”
IREIS 2025 introduces a dynamic new line-up for its attendees, including a corner for Citizenship by Immigration consultants who promotes global residency and second-home opportunities. New conference tracks will focus on sustainable urbanism, fractional ownership, golden visa reforms, and digital cross-border investing. This year, digital showcase zones will enable attendees to explore immersive virtual property tours and tech-enabled solutions that represent the future of real estate marketing.
IREIS 2025 promises visitors exclusive insights from government representatives, industry analysts, and private sector leaders regarding transaction reforms, pro-investment initiatives, and property-related regulatory updates. Attendees will also enjoy unmatched networking opportunities with high-net-worth families, institutional investors, legal advisors, global developers, and urban planners. Dedicated advisory booths will offer on-the-spot consultation on property licensing, financing, investment laws, and golden visa options.
What continues to set the UAE apart is its zero-tax regime, investor-friendly governance, and reputation as a global migration hub. Foreign ownership remains strong across all emirates, and approximately 6,700 millionaires are projected to relocate to the UAE by the end of 2025, further elevating its status as a wealth magnet and safe investment destination.
IREIS 2025 emerges as an unmissable convergence of opportunity and insight. With over 2,000 attendees expected, the event will act as a catalyst for real estate growth whether through second homes, lifestyle upgrades, or cross-border expansion. From Abu Dhabi’s urban stability and Sharj’h’s green-living innovations to UAE-wide high yields and economic confidence, IREIS 2025 offers a panoramic view of the na’ion’s most promising and future-ready real estate markets.
