Economists: Royal Visit Opens Gateway To Central Asian Markets

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Economic leaders are lauding His Majesty King Abdullah II's official visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan as a transformative milestone for Jordan's external trade policy, opening new, high-potential markets and reinforcing the Kingdom's role as a regional economic hub and strategic connector between the Middle East and Central Asia.Experts and industry leaders told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the visit has positioned Jordan as a credible and influential partner capable of brokering integrated trade and investment partnerships, leveraging its geostrategic location and advanced industrial capabilities to expand economic influence beyond traditional markets.Former Minister of Investment Kholoud Al-Saqqaf emphasized that the visit aligns seamlessly with the Economic Modernization Vision 2023–2033, which prioritizes market diversification and export expansion. She noted that engaging emerging economies in Central Asia represents a forward-looking strategy, enabling Jordanian goods and services to penetrate fast-growing markets while reducing reliance on a limited set of export destinations."His Majesty's sustained economic diplomacy consistently opens high-value channels for the national economy," Al-Saqqaf said. "This vision reflects a deep understanding that global market diversification and strong international alliances are essential to enhancing Jordan's competitiveness and attracting high-quality foreign investment."Al-Saqqaf highlighted that both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are undergoing comprehensive economic reforms, streamlining regulations, improving their investment climates, and incentivizing private-sector participation, reforms that create fertile ground for joint ventures in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, technology, and logistics.Iyad Abu Haltam, President of the East Amman Industrial Investors Association, stressed the significance of royal visits in driving export growth, knowledge transfer, and bilateral investments."Kazakhstan's economic fundamentals are compelling vast geography, rich reserves of oil, gas, uranium, and gold, alongside its status as one of the world's top grain exporters," Abu Haltam said. "Uzbekistan, with its accelerating economic growth and clear diversification strategies, presents Jordanian exporters with tremendous opportunities for market entry and industrial partnerships."Abu Haltam noted that Jordan's export diversification strategy, targeting an increase in exports from JD 9 billion to over JD 20 billion, will benefit significantly from tapping into these resource-rich economies. The Jordanian-Uzbek Business Forum, attended by more than 44 leading Jordanian industrial firms, focused on high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, fertilizers, chemicals, and food processing, laying the foundation for mutually beneficial industrial and trade collaborations.Mousa Al-Saket, Board Member of the Amman Chamber of Industry, described the visit as a strategic pivot point, expanding Jordan's economic reach and solidifying its standing as a regional trade facilitator."The visit redefined the scope of bilateral relations, moving from limited, protocol-based trade to a multi-dimensional economic partnership," Al-Saket said. "Agreements to expand trade volumes, initiate joint investments, and establish a joint governmental committee and a Jordan-Uzbekistan Business Council, alongside a high-profile business forum, have created a robust institutional framework for enduring cooperation."Al-Saket underscored the importance of key facilitation measures, including visa exemptions and the establishment of direct flight routes, which will enhance connectivity, reduce logistical costs, and stimulate business exchanges. He noted that Jordan's advanced capabilities in chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, coupled with Central Asia's agricultural abundance and raw materials, create a foundation for integrated, value-added production chains.Economic analyst Ahmad Al-Majali observed that the visit underscores a strategic shift in Jordan's external economic engagement, reflecting a deep awareness of the need to diversify trade partners and expand global market access."This visit is not ceremonial," Al-Majali said. "It operationalizes Jordan's competitive advantages, exporting value-added products to resource-driven economies and integrating the Kingdom into global value chains, while marketing Jordan as a stable, investment-friendly hub built on political stability, strategic location, and advanced human capital in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and logistics."Al-Majali added that Jordan's expertise in agricultural technologies, pharmaceuticals, and tourism positions it as an ideal partner for Uzbekistan's modernization efforts, while in Kazakhstan, Jordan is increasingly viewed as a logistics and trade bridge linking Central Asian markets with the Middle East.Economists agree that the visit signals a bold new chapter in Jordan's trade and investment narrative, one that leverages geopolitical positioning, economic expertise, and diplomatic outreach to secure sustainable growth and strengthen the Kingdom's global economic footprint.