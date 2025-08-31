General Staff: Russia's Springsummer Military Campaign In Ukraine Ends In Failure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a statement on its Facebook page, as reported by Ukrinform.

On August 30, Russian propaganda circulated a report by Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, summarizing the“results of the 2025 spring–summer campaign.” At its core, the report is an attempt to present wishful thinking as reality, filled with blatant falsehoods. After three and a half years of full-scale Kremlin aggression, yet another seasonal offensive has ended in near-total failure.

Russia's mobilization capacity is not unlimited –

Contrary to Gerasimov's claims, Russian forces failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities. Since the beginning of 2025, nearly 210,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in futile battles across the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian forces also report the destruction or damage of 2,174 armored vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems, and 157 multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian claims of establishing“security zones” in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were dismissed as attempts to mask operational failures that resulted in tens of thousands of casualties.

In the Kursk operational zone alone, Ukrainian forces reportedly eliminated 19,080 Russian troops, with over 25,000 more wounded. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue active operations in the Sumy region, having liberated Kindrativka and Andriivka, and are pushing Russian troops out of other border settlements.

The figures presented by Russian forces regarding captured territories and settlements are significantly exaggerated, the General Staff noted. Meanwhile, the only fully verified outcome of Russia's actions since the beginning of 2025 is its total losses - over 291,000 soldiers killed or wounded. The mass awarding of 120,000 Russian troops only underscores the scale of these casualties.

Regarding the aggressor state's claims of“precision strikes exclusively on military targets,” the true cost of such boasts is known all too well by thousands of peaceful Ukrainian civilians who lose their homes, loved ones, and families every day. Wherever a Russian Iskander missile lands, it is immediately labeled a“Ukrainian command post” or a“foreign mercenary base.” The consequence of Russia's ongoing violations of international humanitarian law is measured in human lives. One such example: the indiscriminate Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28 killed 25 civilians - including four children.

The claim that Ukraine's missile industry has been“destroyed” is nothing more than a propagandist illusion. The continued precision strikes on military targets deep inside Russia are the clearest rebuttal to Kremlin myths, Ukrainian military officials emphasized.

According to the General Staff, General Gerasimov's final report is a textbook example of aggressive Kremlin deceit and arrogance.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold the front, destroy and exhaust the invaders, and prove that no amount of Kremlin propaganda can conceal the failure of Russia's 2025 spring–summer campaign.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, amount to 1,082,140 personnel, including 810 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.