Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 30, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday in Rio = a world-class jazz concert on Flamengo's waterfront, a 12-year LGBTQIAPN+ celebration in the Port Zone, and a downtown reggaeton takeover-plus two strong alternates. Every pick below is verified with official venu or ticketing pages. Top Picks Tonight Pat Metheny -“Dream Box / MoonDial Tour” @ Vivo Rio (Aterro do Flamengo) Why picked: Jazz guitar legend on a one-night stop in Rio-blue-chip sound and sightlines.
-
Start: 20:00 (house opens 19:00)
Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/pat-metheny
Entrance: a partir de R$110 (meia) / R$220 (inteira) - venda via Ticket360
Tickets: Ticket360
-
Start: 23:00–08:00
Address: R. Sacadura Cabral, 154 – Saúde, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20081-262
Phone: +55 (21) 2263-0667
Website: shotgun (evento)
Entrance: a partir de R$90 (lotes no Shotgun)
Tickets: Shotgun
-
Start: 23:00–05:00
Address: R. do Carmo, 58 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: não divulgado
Website: RA event
Entrance: porta/TBD (ver RA)
Tickets/RSVP: Resident Advisor
-
Start: 23:00–05:00
Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 97256-3908
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: a partir de R$50 (Shotgun)
Tickets: Shotgun - event
-
Start: a partir de 20:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104
Website: Sympla - evento
Entrance: Inteira R$60 / Meia R$30 (Sympla)
Tickets: Sympla
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment