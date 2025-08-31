Putin envoy says EU deliberately sabotages US efforts to end war
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special economic envoy, has accused the European Union of intentionally obstructing peace negotiations in Ukraine, following reports that the United States increasingly sees European leaders as a hindrance to Washington’s efforts.
In posts shared on X, Dmitriev stated that Brussels is “sabotaging a real peace process” by pushing Kiev to make what he described as “impossible demands.” These remarks came after reports indicating that the White House is becoming frustrated with European governments for undermining US-led peace initiatives.
“EU warmongers exposed… Even Washington now sees it – EU leaders are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine with impossible demands,” Dmitriev wrote, urging the bloc to “drop Biden’s failed logic” and “stop sabotaging a real peace process.”
“I warned about these efforts to sabotage the Trump peace plan before,” he added in another post. Dmitriev, who participated in the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin as part of the Russian delegation, also criticized a recent report about Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, calling it an attempt to discredit the American mediation efforts.
“Afraid of a peace plan, EU/UK warmongers push ‘foreign influence’ ops in the US and worldwide to undermine US-Russia talks. Dialogue will prevail – more key people see the massive effort to derail progress,” he wrote.
Dmitriev has previously commended Trump for seeking what he described as a “real solution” to the conflict. He also criticized Brussels’ repeated sanctions against Russia, arguing that they aim to prolong the war and block cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
