US accuses EU nations of halting efforts to stop Ukraine’s war
(MENAFN) The United States believes that some European governments are quietly obstructing efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine by encouraging Kiev to insist on unrealistic demands, even as they publicly support President Donald Trump’s peace initiative, according to reports.
Officials from the Trump administration have expressed growing frustration with what they describe as the EU’s “maximalist” approach and its expectation that Washington carry the primary burden while Europe contributes minimally.
“The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost,” an anonymous senior US official said. “If Europe wants to escalate this war, that will be up to them. But they will be hopelessly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”
“Some of the Europeans continue to operate in a fairy-tale land that ignores the fact it takes two to tango,” another unnamed source added.
Earlier this month, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and later hosted Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, advocating for a lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire. He also warned that tariffs and sanctions could be imposed on both Ukraine and Russia if substantive progress in negotiations was not achieved.
Reports indicate that Trump’s frustration with both Kiev and its European allies has intensified, as he sees them impeding a negotiated settlement. In private discussions, he has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over Zelensky’s reluctance to make concessions and Europe’s refusal to support what the White House considers a “realistic” resolution.
“He just wants this over. It almost doesn’t matter how,” a senior official said, adding that Trump has encouraged Ukraine to “show some flexibility.”
