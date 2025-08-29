Goyal Signals Gulf, EU Trade Deals Nearing Major Milestones

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said today that a free‐trade agreement with Oman will be finalised soon, while Qatar has expressed interest in negotiating a similar pact. Concurrently, he confirmed that negotiations with the European Union are gathering pace.

Speaking at a New Delhi event, Goyal assured exporters of government support to navigate global trade uncertainties-particularly those triggered by unilateral policies of other nations. He emphasised ongoing consultations with stakeholders, including Indian diplomatic missions, aimed at diversifying export markets and strengthening domestic consumption through Goods and Services Tax reforms. Goyal asserted that exports this year are poised to exceed last year's levels.

Progress on the Oman front appears particularly advanced. Goyal characterised the India–Oman free‐trade agreement as“almost finalised,” suggesting that formal conclusion is within reach.

At the same time, Goyal reiterated that Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia, is keen on forging trade agreements with India, signalling growing interest from Gulf cooperation partners. Notably, India and Qatar had earlier set a goal to double bilateral trade to US$28 billion over five years-a vision reinforced by renewed discussions of a free‐trade pact.

Meanwhile, Europe remains a focal point. Goyal referenced rapid progress in FTA talks with the EU, and earlier this year had projected that negotiations could be concluded before the end of 2025. He expressed confidence that both sides may even exceed expectations and wrap up the deal ahead of schedule. The European Commissioner for Trade, Maroš Šefčovič, is expected in New Delhi in September to oversee the conclusion of the 13th round of discussions, which are likely to address remaining sticking points.

Goyal portrayed this as part of a broader, much‐intensified trade diplomacy, describing India's approach as negotiations“from morning till evening” with multiple partners including the US, Chile, Peru, and others. He emphasised that each agreement will be grounded in national interest and industrial benefit, stressing that India will uphold its self‐respect and not compromise in negotiations-even as global trade tensions evolve.

These developments unfold against a backdrop of mounting trade headwinds. India's share in global trade remains relatively modest, at around 2 percent, while nearly 40 percent of its exports to the US remain outside the scope of the newly imposed 50 percent tariffs-muting some of the trade impact.

India's trade strategy appears to be one of diversification and resilience, deepening ties across regions-from the Gulf to Europe to the Americas. With multiple free-trade agendas advancing simultaneously, key pivots such as the Oman deal, Gulf engagement, and an EU agreement could reshape economic dynamics in the coming months.

