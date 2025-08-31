Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First ODI Against Zimbabwe
The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the visitors were deemed to be one over short of the target, even after time allowances were taken into account.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
“There was no need for a formal hearing as skipper Charith Asalanka pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its statement on Sunday.
In the game held at the Harare Sports Club, Sri Lanka's left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka claimed a hat-trick in the final over to take the visitors' to a thrilling victory. Defending 10 runs in the final over, Madushanka struck with the first three balls to swing the contest decisively in Sri Lanka's favour.
Through this, Madushanka became only the third Sri Lankan bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket after Lasith Malinga (3) and Chaminda Vaas. Madushanka had picked up his maiden hat-trick in the format against Bangladesh in 2018.
In their batting innings, Sri Lanka made 298/6, thanks to contributions from Pathum Nissanka (76), Janith Liyanage (70 not out) and Kamindu Mendis (57), before Madushanka's last-over hat-trick ensured the total proved just out of Zimbabwe's reach. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are also scheduled to play a three-match T20I series.
