Realme 15T 5G Announced: Redmi 15 Rival With 7,000Mah Battery Launching Sept 2

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 15T 5G. The new midrange handset will be released on September 2. It will join the existing Realme 15 lineup, comprising the 15 and 15 Pro. The new phone has a matte finish and a textured appearance. The Realme 15T 5G's battery is one of its primary features. It has the same 7,000mAh capacity as the Redmi 15. It is anticipated that the phone would feature 60W rapid charging. There may also be a chance for reverse charging.

Realme 15T: Expected Features and Specifications

On the other hand, the 15T 5G weighs 181g and is only 7.79mm thick. According to the firm, it is the lightest smartphone with this kind of battery. Compared to the Redmi 15, which weighs 217g, it is significantly lighter.

The segment-first camera array is a feature of the Realme 15T 5G. Both the front camera and the primary back sensor are 50-megapixel devices with AI capabilities. For comparison, the Redmi 15 has a front-facing 8-megapixel camera. There is a 2-megapixel secondary back camera. 4K recording is supported via the back camera. In addition to built-in filters, AI Genie will provide users with AI functions.

A 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz will be featured on the phone. Additionally, an in-display fingerprint scanner is anticipated for the 15T. The maximum brightness of the display is 4000 nits. The Realme 15T G5 is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, which is an improvement over the Dimensity 6300 utilised by the 14T, powers the Realme 15T 5G.

At launch, the 15T 5G will run Realme UI 6, which is based on Android 15. Realme guarantees four years of security patches and three OS updates.

Realme 15T: Expected Price and Colours

At the device's introduction, Realme is anticipated to disclose the device's official price. However, it is claimed that the 8GB/128GB version of the 15T 5G would start at Rs 20,999. Priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively, are the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models.

Additionally, bank offers are anticipated, which might result in a further price reduction. On September 2, the Realme 15T 5G will go on sale at 2:00 PM Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium are the three colour choices available for the device.