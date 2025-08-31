Jolly LLB 3 To KD: The Devil - 9 Films Set To Hit Theatres In September 2025

September brings a wave of Bollywood and South Indian films packed with action, thriller, horror, and romance. Audiences can look forward to a cinematic treat, with five major films releasing on the same day.

Fans eagerly await South India's much-anticipated film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi. Set in the 70s, this gangster drama hits theatres on September 4th.

Baaghi 4, the fourth installment in the hit action-thriller franchise, hits theatres on September 5th. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt, the film promises high-octane action. Fans can expect fierce showdowns, with Tiger and Sanjay in intense roles. The explosive trailer has already amped up excitement!

Fans are eagerly awaiting South superstar Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming action thriller Dil Madrasi. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features a stellar cast including Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal. Promising intense action and gripping drama, Dil Madrasi is set to hit theatres on September 5th, adding to the month's cinematic excitement.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's much-awaited film, The Bengal Files, is also hitting theaters on September 5th. It stars veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, along with Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar. The movie will showcase Bengal's history and several key events.

The Kannada film 31 Days is also releasing on September 5th. It offers a mix of thrill, comedy, and horror. The film stars Niranjan Kumar Shetty, Pajwali Suvarna, Chillar Manju, and Akshay Karkala.

Anushka Shetty's Telugu thriller drama, Ghati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, also stars Vikram Prabhu. The film explores the dark world of drug trafficking and releases on September 5th.

Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh's Ek Chatur Naar is a dark comedy thriller. The first look and teaser were well-received. The film releases on September 12th.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, is eagerly awaited. Arshad Warsi played Jolly in the first part, and Akshay Kumar in the second. The third part brings them together. The film releases on September 19th.

Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past, the sequel to the 2011 film Haunted 3D, is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey and releases on September 26th.