QIIB First In Qatar To Be Awarded NIA Certificate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) announced that QIIB has become the first bank in Qatar to be awarded the National Information Assurance (NIA) certificate.

The bank successfully achieved the electronic compliance certificate for NIA certification number 10023. QIIB is now officially listed as a certified entity on the NCSA's website.

Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al-Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer of QIIB, stated:“Receiving the first NIA certification in the banking sector in Qatar marks a pivotal milestone in the journey of our institution and reaffirms our position as a pioneer in adopting the highest standards of cybersecurity. This achievement was made possible through the constructive collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and the supervisory authorities, most notably the Qatar Central Bank.”

He added:“This certification is a clear testament to our strict adherence to advanced information security practices and reflects our alignment with the national cybersecurity strategy of the State of Qatar. It further strengthens our clients' confidence in the security and reliability of our digital banking services.”

He further noted:“We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the NCSA for its continuous support and valuable guidance throughout this certification process. Their role has been instrumental in helping us reach this remarkable milestone.”

He affirmed:“With this certification, we reaffirm our commitment to investing in the latest cybersecurity solutions and technologies to ensure highly secure and resilient digital banking services. This reflects our dedication to meeting our clients' expectations while contributing to the national efforts of building a safe and integrated digital ecosystem in Qatar.”

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) emphasised the importance of compliance with the National Information Assurance (NIA) Standard as it contributes to the protection of national information assets and strengthens the cybersecurity posture across sectors.

NCSA looks forward to other banks and financial institutions, government entities and organizations within critical sectors obtaining the National Information Assurance (NIA) Certification, which will fundamentally enhance and contribute to raising the level of cyber resilience across the nation.