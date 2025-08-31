Head-on Collision Claims 14 Lives in Namibia
(MENAFN) A devastating head-on collision on Namibia’s B1 highway claimed the lives of 14 people, including 11 Namibia Correctional Service members, a police officer, and two civilians, officials confirmed Saturday.
The crash occurred near the town of Mariental, roughly 167 miles south of Windhoek, the nation's capital. The accident involved two official vehicles — a police van transporting six individuals, including five officers and one civilian, and a correctional service van carrying 13 people.
Authorities reported that three individuals survived with critical injuries and are currently hospitalized.
President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed sorrow over the loss in an official statement, saying: "My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia correctional service and the Namibian police force who are mourning their colleagues. No words can truly capture the depth of this loss."
Emergency services responded swiftly, but the scale of the incident has prompted renewed concerns over road safety on Namibia’s main transport corridors.
This is one of the deadliest road accidents in Namibia this year.
