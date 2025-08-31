Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bytedance's Tiktok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature In Indonesia Following Protests

Bytedance's Tiktok Temporarily Suspends Live Feature In Indonesia Following Protests


2025-08-31 02:46:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

ByteDance's TikTok has suspended its live feature for the "next few days" in Indonesia following protests in the country, its spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"In light of the increasing violence in protests in Indonesia, we are taking additional security measures to keep TikTok a safe and civil space. As part of this measure, we are voluntarily suspending the TikTok LIVE feature for the next few days in Indonesia," TikTok said.

Recommended For You

TikTok added it will continue to remove content that violates its community guidelines. TikTok has more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia.

MENAFN31082025000049011007ID1109997901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search