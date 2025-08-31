Watch: Pakistan Team Pays Tribute To Rashid Khan's Brother After T20 Match In Sharjah

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan's elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari, passed away recently. The cricketer has been receiving condolences from the global cricketing community, including from the Pakistan team, which defeated Afghanistan at the T20I Tri-Series in Sharjah on Friday.

A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board shows the team meeting Rashid Khan after the first T20I match to offer condolences on the passing of his brother. The gesture touched cricket fans, who lauded Pakistan for offering prayers and support to the opposing team's captain.

Many Afghanistan players had earlier shared the tragic news on X. Ibrahim Zadran had posted, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Rashid Khan's elder brother Haji Abdul Halim. An elder brother is like a father to the family. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family.”

At Friday's match, Pakistan's all-rounded display took the limelight as Afghanistan crumbled to a 39-run defeat at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While pursuing the 183-run target in the tri-nation series opener, Afghanistan were jolted early with Ibrahim Zadran (9) left bamboozled from a searing inswinging yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi, a trademark from the left-arm speedster.

The wicket kept moving towards the slower side, which massively shot down Afghanistan's chances to pull off the heist. From 93/2, Afghanistan were left threadbare at 97/7 as the required rate soared past Afghanistan's reach.

Rashid played an entertaining 39(16) cameo before holing it, and Hasan Nawaz as Afghanistan surrendered to a 39-run defeat.

Earlier in the contest, the coin spun in Pakistan's favour, and they opted to bat on the Sharjah pitch, which bore hardly any resemblance to its true nature. Fakhar Zaman (20) and Sahibzada Farhan (21) got off to a start but failed to convert.

