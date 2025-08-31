Three-Time Olympic Gold Medallist, Stephanie Rice, Joins My Sports Academy In Dubai

My Sports Academy (MSA), one of the UAE's top swimming organisations, has announced a partnership with Australian Olympic Champion and World Record holder, Stephanie Rice, who now calls Dubai home. She will spearhead the region's most comprehensive swimming programmes - My Swim Club, created to save lives through water safety, build confidence through learn-to-swim education, and nurture future champions through performance excellence at every age.

This collaboration combines MSA's 14 years of regional expertise with Stephanie's world-class performance insight to deliver programmes that save lives, build confidence, and nurture the next generation of champions.

“From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be an Olympic swimmer, and I will always be grateful to have grown up in a country with some of the world's highest standards of learn-to-swim programmes. So I'm thrilled to be supporting MSA's program here in Dubai, the place I now call home, as the quality of their program reflects the same teaching standards I was fortunate to grow up with. My hope is that your children benefit from the same high-quality swim education, whether they dream of becoming Olympic champions or simply want to enjoy the city's wonderful beaches and pools with peace of mind.” said Stephanie Rice.

Stephanie will be actively involved, supporting coaches and curriculum development, across MSA venues and affluent schools including Dubai British School (Barsha & Mira), Jumeirah Baccalaureate School (Al Wasl), The English College (Umm Suqeim & Mira), and Brighton College (Al Barsha South).

MSA's programmes are tailored to every stage of a swimmer's journey, ensuring that individuals of all ages and abilities gain essential water-safety skills and have the opportunity to progress to the highest levels of performance.

Dimitrije Didic, Head Coach, MSA said,“Having three-time Olympic champion Stephanie Rice involved, brings elite level experience and a fresh perspective to our squads. As Head Coach at MSC, I'm extremely excited to collaborate with her this season. Our pathway is designed to develop both performance and character, while nurturing a lifelong love for the sport at every level.”

Swimming is on the rise in UAE, marked by initiatives such as 24/7 night-swimming beaches, coupled with the country's hot climate, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, luxury living, water parks, high-profile swimming events, and a growing emphasis on wellness and leisure. The government's continued focus on tourism and real estate development further fuels the demand for swimming pools in resorts, hotels, and residential communities.

Yet, according to the World Health Organization, drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death worldwide, a trend also reflected in the UAE.

These developments highlight both the growing appetite for swimming and the urgent need for greater water safety, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to building a vibrant swimming culture through infrastructure, community engagement, and international sporting events.

MSA's commitment to excellence has already delivered remarkable results, including victory at the Dubai Open 2024/25. Now, with Stephanie's leadership, the Academy is setting a new gold standard for swimming education in the Middle East, empowering every child to not only learn to swim, but to swim with skill, confidence, and ease.