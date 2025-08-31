Shaadi's Anupam Mittal Visits Bayaan Kashmir

Srinagar- Bayaan, the renowned South Asian brand that recently opened its store in Kashmir, welcomed a special guest on Saturday. Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi, along with his wife, model and actress Anchal Kumar.

Close friends of Bayaan's owner Faheem Raja, the couple graced the new store and joined in celebrating the brand's latest milestone. Anupam had also visited Kashmir inorder to show support for the tourism industry.

Speaking at the event, Anupam Mittal shared a lighthearted remark that drew warm applause:“Before marriage comes Shaadi, and after the marriage is fixed comes Bayaan.”

During his visit, Anupam also interacted with a group of Kashmiri entrepreneurs who had traveled to meet him. He encouraged them to pursue their ideas with persistence and adaptability, stressing that passion coupled with resilience is the key to building businesses that last.

The presence of Anupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar added a remarkable highlight to Bayaan's Kashmir journey, reinforcing its vision of combining tradition with contemporary relevance and inspiring the Kashmir's growing entrepreneurial community.