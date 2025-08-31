Trump Proposes Executive Order Mandating Voter ID
(MENAFN) On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to issue an executive directive that would mandate voter identification for every election across the country, leaving no room for exceptions.
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump emphasized on his social media network, Truth Social. He added, "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!"
The president also pushed for stricter limits on absentee voting. "Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he posted. Reinforcing his position, he added, "USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!"
At present, voting identification laws vary widely from state to state, as there is no nationwide requirement in place.
As reported by BallotPedia, an organization focused on U.S. political and electoral data, 36 states currently demand that voters show identification at the polls.
Among those, 25 insist on photo identification—though some allow for specific exceptions—while 11 do not necessitate photographic proof.
The other 14 states, as of August 2025, do not require any form of ID for in-person voting.
Trump has consistently criticized both mail-in voting and electronic voting machines.
His latest announcement comes amid ongoing redistricting efforts across several states as preparations begin for the 2026 midterm elections.
