Hikmet Hajiyev: President Ilham Aliyev To Hold Meetings With Leading Chinese Companies

2025-08-31 02:04:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev will hold extensive meetings with leading Chinese companies, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told media in Tianjin, Azernews reports citing Trend News Agency .

"The political spirit of our cooperation is also reflected in our economic and trade relations, in our connectivity initiatives, and in our growing technological partnership. Today, President Ilham Aliyev will hold extensive meetings with leading Chinese companies across a wide range of sectors, including energy, renewable energy, technology, communications, and many others. We are confident that this visit will make a meaningful contribution to the further strengthening of China–Azerbaijan economic and trade relations," he said.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan-China bilateral trade has already demonstrated growth of more than 40 percent this year.

"We believe this is not the final limit, and we expect further expansion of our partnership. Today, cooperation between Azerbaijan and China spans a wide range of areas, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and other emerging sectors," the assistant to the President noted.

