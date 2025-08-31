Score Academy Dehradun Announces Record Year: 600+ Students Trained, 250 Study Abroad Visas Facilitated In 202425
Score Academy
Score Academy - European Study Centre
Score Academy empowers Dehradun youth with study abroad guidance and German language training, bridging local talent to global careersAt Score Academy, we believe language and guidance are the true passports to opportunity. Our mission is to ensure that every student from Dehradun can dream bigger and reach further” - Ankita SharmaDEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Score Academy , a Dehradun-based institute specializing in study-abroad preparation and foreign language training, today announced that it has trained over 600 students in the academic year 2024–25, with 250 successful student visa applications processed across destinations including Germany, Canada, the UK, and Australia.
The milestone reflects rising demand from Tier-II cities for international education and language proficiency. According to Score Academy, nearly 40% of its outbound student cohort in 2024–25 pursued higher education opportunities in Germany, underlining the country's growing appeal among Indian students.
Expansion in German Language Training
Alongside test-prep programs for IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, the academy has expanded its German language division, now training more than 150 students annually across A1 to B2 levels. The program is designed to support both higher-education aspirants and professionals seeking career opportunities in Europe.
Institutional Statement
“Every visa approval represents a family's aspiration fulfilled,” said Ankita Sharma of Score Academy.“Our focus remains on preparing students with both exam readiness and cultural adaptability, ensuring they are equipped to thrive abroad.”
Industry Context
India continues to be one of the world's largest sources of international students. Recent estimates suggest outbound Indian students could surpass 2.5 million by 2030, with destinations like Germany reporting record Indian enrollments in 2023–24.
About Score Academy
Score Academy, headquartered near IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun, offers test preparation for international English exams, structured German language training, and application guidance for students aiming to study and work abroad. The academy focuses on holistic readiness, including interview preparation, statement-of-purpose workshops, and visa documentation support.
Media Contact
Score Academy, Dehradun
Near IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Uttarakhand – 248013
Score Academy
Score Academy
+91 70555 97575
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment