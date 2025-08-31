Score Academy Dehradun Announces Record Year: 600+ Students Trained, 250 Study Abroad Visas Facilitated In 202425

Score Academy

- Ankita SharmaDEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Score Academy , a Dehradun-based institute specializing in study-abroad preparation and foreign language training, today announced that it has trained over 600 students in the academic year 2024–25, with 250 successful student visa applications processed across destinations including Germany, Canada, the UK, and Australia.The milestone reflects rising demand from Tier-II cities for international education and language proficiency. According to Score Academy, nearly 40% of its outbound student cohort in 2024–25 pursued higher education opportunities in Germany, underlining the country's growing appeal among Indian students.Expansion in German Language TrainingAlongside test-prep programs for IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, the academy has expanded its German language division, now training more than 150 students annually across A1 to B2 levels. The program is designed to support both higher-education aspirants and professionals seeking career opportunities in Europe.Institutional Statement“Every visa approval represents a family's aspiration fulfilled,” said Ankita Sharma of Score Academy.“Our focus remains on preparing students with both exam readiness and cultural adaptability, ensuring they are equipped to thrive abroad.”Industry ContextIndia continues to be one of the world's largest sources of international students. Recent estimates suggest outbound Indian students could surpass 2.5 million by 2030, with destinations like Germany reporting record Indian enrollments in 2023–24.About Score AcademyScore Academy, headquartered near IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun, offers test preparation for international English exams, structured German language training, and application guidance for students aiming to study and work abroad. The academy focuses on holistic readiness, including interview preparation, statement-of-purpose workshops, and visa documentation support.Media ContactScore Academy, DehradunNear IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Uttarakhand – 248013

