Who Is Anjali Raghav? Why She Quit Bhojpuri Industry After Pawan Singh Controversy
Anjali Raghav, a popular actress known for her work in Bhojpuri music videos and films, has quit the industry, citing Pawan Singh's inappropriate behavior as the reason behind her shocking decision.
At a recent Lucknow event, Anjali Raghav was performing with Pawan Singh. He repeatedly touched her waist while she spoke to the audience. Anjali was uncomfortable but didn't react. The video went viral, sparking outrage and criticism of Pawan Singh.
Anjali Raghav reacted to the viral video, slamming Pawan Singh's inappropriate behavior. She denied his excuse about something being on her waist and called it false. Anjali also announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri film industry entirely.
Anjali Raghav is a talented actress, dancer, and model, best known for her contributions to the Haryanvi music industry. She has starred in numerous hit music videos like 'Film Chandraaval Dekhoongi' and the popular track 'Gajban 2', gaining widespread recognition.
Anjali Raghav, 33, was born on June 6, 1992, in Delhi. She has made a name in regional entertainment. Anjali comes from a close-knit family and has two sisters, Shikha Raghav and Shivani Raghav, who support her career.
Anjali Raghav played a significant role in the 2012 Hindi TV show 'Kairee - Rishta Khatta Meetha' on Colors channel, starring Jay Bhanushali and Preeti Chaudhary. She also had a small role in the 2015 Bollywood film 'Tevar', featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.
Anjali Raghav is active on social media with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. She follows only 75 accounts, and Pawan Singh isn't one of them.
