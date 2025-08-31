Russia Conducts Major Attack on Ukraine Military Infrastructure, Airbases
(MENAFN) Russia's defense ministry announced on Saturday that it carried out a large-scale overnight assault targeting military infrastructure and airbases across Ukraine. The attack, according to Moscow, involved coordinated strikes using high-precision weaponry launched from land, air, and sea platforms.
"The targets of the strike were achieved, and all designated objectives were hit," the ministry said in an official statement, emphasizing the effectiveness of the operation.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia unleashed a total of 537 drones and 45 missiles in a sweeping offensive aimed at seven separate regions during the same time period. According to Kiev, air defense forces managed to intercept and destroy 510 drones and 38 missiles, preventing what could have been far greater destruction.
The strikes mark one of the largest single-night aerial offensives in recent weeks and reflect continued intensification of hostilities as the war grinds on. Both sides have escalated their use of drone and missile technology, with Ukraine relying heavily on Western-supplied air defense systems to blunt Russian attacks.
