Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 18, 2025


2025-08-31 01:09:08
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday in Rio isn't a night off-it's that sweet spot of rootsy samba, sunset views, and late-night dance floors. Tonight's picks zero in on a classic roda at Renascença, a hilltop DJ set over Vidigal's sea of lights, and a lively LGBTQ+ party in Copacabana-each verified with current times, addresses, contacts, and ticket links. Lock your lot price, map your route, and go. Top Picks Tonight Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador - Renascença Clube (Andaraí) Why picked: The city's classic Monday samba roda led by Moacyr Luz-authentic, lively, and beloved.
  • Start: 16:30–21:45
  • Venue: Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54 – Andaraí, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20560-030
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3253-2322
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" or
  • Entrance: from R$30 (meia-entrada) / around R$40 (inteira)
  • Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
“18/08 :: SEG (DJ Chambinho)” - Bar da Laje (Vidigal) Why picked: Iconic hilltop spot with sunset views and DJ set-great Monday energy above the city.
  • Start: from 12:00
  • Venue: Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 8 – Vidigal, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22450-100
  • Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 96767-0838
  • Website: bardalaje
  • Entrance: door/TBD (check ticket link)
  • Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Super Mondays - Novo Pink Flamingo (Copacabana) Why picked: Weekly LGBTQ+ Monday night with performances and party crowd-reliable start-of-week buzz.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Venue: Rua Raul Pompeia, 102 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22080-002
  • Phone: not published (contact via Instagram @pinkflamingorj)
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
  • Entrance: pricing by lot on Sympla; door varies
Also Notable Tonight Glow Party - New Club (Copacabana) Why picked: High-energy neon/paint party-tourist-friendly Monday option right in Copacabana.
  • Start: 23:00
  • Venue: Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 96701-9913
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla
  • Entrance: R$50 (lista) per organizer listing
Segunda Replay - R. do Rezende, 28 (Lapa) Why picked: A local Monday institution in Lapa-early start, drink promos, central location.
  • Start: 16:00–23:00
  • Venue: Rua do Rezende, 28 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone/WhatsApp (lista): +55 (21) 97048-5208
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
  • Entrance: R$35 (Sympla) / R$40 (lista) / R$50 (door)
Plan Your Night 16:30 Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí) → Sunset DJ Chambinho (Vidigal) → 21:00 Pink Flamingo (Copa) → Late Glow Party or Lapa's Segunda Replay. Good to Know
  • Always confirm your lot/price on the ticket link before leaving; lots change fast on Mondays.
  • Vidigal access: use official mototaxi/van from Praça do Vidigal as indicated by venues.
Rio Nightlife Guide for Monday, August 18, 2025

MENAFN31082025007421016031ID1109997656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search