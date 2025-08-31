Rio Nightlife Guide For Monday, August 18, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday in Rio isn't a night off-it's that sweet spot of rootsy samba, sunset views, and late-night dance floors. Tonight's picks zero in on a classic roda at Renascença, a hilltop DJ set over Vidigal's sea of lights, and a lively LGBTQ+ party in Copacabana-each verified with current times, addresses, contacts, and ticket links. Lock your lot price, map your route, and go. Top Picks Tonight Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador - Renascença Clube (Andaraí) Why picked: The city's classic Monday samba roda led by Moacyr Luz-authentic, lively, and beloved.
-
Start: 16:30–21:45
Venue: Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54 – Andaraí, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20560-030
Phone: +55 (21) 3253-2322
Website: href="" target="_blank" or
Entrance: from R$30 (meia-entrada) / around R$40 (inteira)
Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
-
Start: from 12:00
Venue: Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 8 – Vidigal, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22450-100
Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 96767-0838
Website: bardalaje
Entrance: door/TBD (check ticket link)
Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
-
Start: 21:00
Venue: Rua Raul Pompeia, 102 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22080-002
Phone: not published (contact via Instagram @pinkflamingorj)
Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Entrance: pricing by lot on Sympla; door varies
-
Start: 23:00
Venue: Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone/WhatsApp: +55 (21) 96701-9913
Website/Tickets: Sympla
Entrance: R$50 (lista) per organizer listing
-
Start: 16:00–23:00
Venue: Rua do Rezende, 28 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone/WhatsApp (lista): +55 (21) 97048-5208
Website/Tickets: Sympla (18/08)
Entrance: R$35 (Sympla) / R$40 (lista) / R$50 (door)
-
Always confirm your lot/price on the ticket link before leaving; lots change fast on Mondays.
Vidigal access: use official mototaxi/van from Praça do Vidigal as indicated by venues.
Legal Disclaimer:
