Param Sundari OTT Details: When And Where You Can Watch Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Film Online

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari has hit theaters with a vibrant cross-cultural love story. After its theatrical run, the film is set to make its digital premiere soon.

The much-awaited romantic comedy-drama Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released in theaters on August 29, 2025, after months of anticipation. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film blends humor, emotion, and cross-cultural romance in a heartwarming story that has already begun drawing audiences nationwide.

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a lively and carefree North Indian guy, while Janhvi Kapoor stars as Sundari, a poised and traditional South Indian girl. Their unlikely romance forms the core of this feel-good entertainer. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Rajit Kapur, and Siddharth Shankar in pivotal roles. Co-written by Arsh Vora, Param Sundari promises a blend of charm, culture clash, and heartfelt moments.

Initially slated for a July 25 release, the film was delayed by a month and finally made its way to the big screen this week. Early box office reports are encouraging, with Param Sundari collecting ₹7.25 crore on Day 1 and ₹6.41 crore on Day 2, totaling ₹13.66 crore in its first two days.

While the film has just begun its theatrical journey, fans already curious about its digital premiere can expect it to stream on Amazon Prime Video following its box office run. As per a report by the Economic Times, the OTT release is scheduled roughly eight weeks after the theatrical debut, meaning viewers can likely enjoy the film online sometime in October 2025.

For now, audiences can catch Param Sundari on the big screen, where its colorful visuals and heartwarming storytelling are best experienced.