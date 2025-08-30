TN Fisherfolk To Protest On Sep 9 Against Sea Bridge Projects In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Fisherfolk in South Chennai have announced a protest in front of the District Collectorate office on September 9 against the state government and the Greater Chennai Corporation's proposed coastal development projects, which they allege threaten their livelihood and community spaces.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of representatives from 25 fishing villages, held at Tiruvanmiyur Kuppam on Saturday evening. The gathering also saw the formation of the South Chennai Fishermen's Panchayat Protection Committee, with N. Rathnavel of Tiruvanmiyur Kuppam elected as president to spearhead the agitation.

The fishermen expressed strong opposition to the proposed 15-km sea bridge from Nochchikuppam near the Lighthouse to Neelankarai Kuppam, as well as the second phase of Blue Flag certification for beaches at Marina, Tiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi.

They argued that these initiatives were being advanced without any consultation with the fishing community, despite their direct impact on traditional livelihoods.

According to Rathnavel, the bridge and beach projects would severely curtail the use of vital coastal spaces.

“The areas that appear idle in summer are essential during the monsoon for storing boats, drying nets, and handling fish. Shrinking these spaces would directly affect our daily survival,” he noted.

Fisherfolk also raised concerns that private agencies managing Blue Flag beaches would enforce restrictions, gradually displacing them from the shore. The Protection Committee has demanded a comprehensive, long-term residential and livelihood safeguard plan for the fishing community before any project is implemented.

Members stressed that fishing villages, some of which have existed for generations, must not be pushed aside in the name of beautification or tourism development.

The meeting further resolved to intensify protests if their concerns remain unaddressed. Proposed forms of escalation include forming human chains along the coast, hoisting black flags on boats, and organising demonstrations at sea.

Leaders warned that ignoring fisherfolk's voices could lead to widespread unrest across Chennai's coastal belt.

The fisherfolk reiterated that they are not opposed to development but insisted that it must be inclusive, sustainable, and respectful of traditional rights. Until then, they vowed to continue their agitation to protect their livelihood and community spaces.