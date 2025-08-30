Kazakhstan Commemorates 30Th Anniversary Of Constitution With Nationwide Celebrations
The country's Constitution was adopted on August 30, 1995, through a national referendum and has since become the foundation of state independence, democracy, and the rule of law.
Before this, the 1993 Constitution was in force, but in light of the need to strengthen the statehood, a more modern version was introduced.
Over the past three decades, the Constitution has been revised several times; citizens voted on key amendments during a referendum on June 5, 2022. The reform package was later supported by more than 77% of voters.
To mark this significant occasion, a special "30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" commemorative medal has been established by a decree from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Throughout the country, celebrations dedicated to Kazakhstan's history and culture are taking place today, including concerts and exhibitions.
Constitution Day is an official non-working holiday in Kazakhstan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment