Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Commemorates 30Th Anniversary Of Constitution With Nationwide Celebrations


2025-08-30 03:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 30, Kazakhstan celebrates Constitution Day, Azernews reports.

The country's Constitution was adopted on August 30, 1995, through a national referendum and has since become the foundation of state independence, democracy, and the rule of law.

Before this, the 1993 Constitution was in force, but in light of the need to strengthen the statehood, a more modern version was introduced.

Over the past three decades, the Constitution has been revised several times; citizens voted on key amendments during a referendum on June 5, 2022. The reform package was later supported by more than 77% of voters.

To mark this significant occasion, a special "30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" commemorative medal has been established by a decree from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Throughout the country, celebrations dedicated to Kazakhstan's history and culture are taking place today, including concerts and exhibitions.

Constitution Day is an official non-working holiday in Kazakhstan.

