At EU Ministers' Meeting, Sybiha Calls For Realistic Strategies To Pressure Russia Toward Peace

Sybiha emphasized that recent Russian strikes on the EU delegation office in Kyiv and a U.S.-owned factory in Zakarpattia are clear signals to Europe and the United States: Putin has no intention of ending the war and must be pressured into doing so.

The Foreign Minister briefed European partners on Russia's continued aggressive plans and stressed that Moscow shows no signs of genuine readiness for a peace process or ending the war. Russia maintains its confrontational rhetoric and continues to issue ultimatums.

“Russia remains an existential threat to all of Europe and the transatlantic space, and it has not abandoned its aggressive ambitions. It's important that no one harbors illusions. Strategies toward Russia and the peace process must be realistic-they cannot be based on false assumptions,” he stated.

Sybiha urged allies to intensify diplomatic efforts and reminded them that national security advisors are actively working on developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

He also noted that a key step in the peace process should be direct meetings between leaders-both bilaterally between Ukraine and Russia, and in a broader format involving the U.S. President and European leaders. Sybiha reiterated President Zelensky's position that the most difficult issues must be addressed in direct talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to European partners for their work on the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia and stressed the importance of U.S. sanctions. He also emphasized that pressure on Moscow will be effective only if it is timely and well-coordinated.

Sybiha called on EU member states to increase defense support for Ukraine and invest in the country's defense industry, with a particular focus on drone production. He emphasized the need to fully leverage the SAFE and PURL mechanisms to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, and called for swift, coordinated action to unlock and repurpose frozen Russian assets for the country's defense and post-war recovery.

He also informed European partners about key meetings and negotiations scheduled for the coming week, and called for full diplomatic mobilization, unwavering support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, and concrete steps toward restoring a just peace.

