Russian Forces Attack Market In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drone, Casualties Reported

2025-08-30 03:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy targeted the Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. The strike hit the market,” he wrote.

Four people were injured-two men and two women. They received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kostiantynivka

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 18 missiles and 20 UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of August 30.

Photo: Ministry of Health

