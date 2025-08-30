Indian PM Agrees Ceasefire Would Signal Russia's Readiness For Talks Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Zelensky said this in his address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

“I have just spoken with Indian Prime Minister Modi, specifically about what is happening right now. Russia continues the war, continues killing. It is important that the Prime Minister of India supported the need for a ceasefire, which would clearly signal the Russian readiness for diplomacy,” he said.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side expects this issue to be raised at the meetings in China.

“Putin is only duping leaders and drawing them into his camp. And he is staving off the threat of sanctions by doing so. Nothing else interests him. It is important that together we press Russia into ending this war,” the President stressed.

The head of state noted that rescue operations remain underway across several regions following last night's Russian strikes. He recalled that it was a massive attack, with targets including Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and other areas. The scope of the attack stretched from Kharkiv in the east to Lutsk in the west.

“Dozens of people were hurt. In Zaporizhzhia alone, 29 have been wounded, including 3 children. One person was killed. More than 500 Russian drones were launched, and 45 missiles. A significant number were intercepted – including 6 ballistic and 32 cruise missiles. Our forces also destroyed 510 drones overnight, most of them 'Shaheds,'” he said.

The president stressed that this is already the second large-scale attack by Russia this week –“absolutely brazen actions, through which Russia is demonstrating that without pressure from the world, there will be no end to the war”.

As reported by Ukrinform, following the overnight attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro on August 30, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko called on the international community to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and impose new sanctions against Russia.

