Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Guided Bombs, FPV Drones, Artillery
"Throughout the day, the Synelnykove district was under attack from Russian guided bombs and FPV drones. In addition to four people injured in the Pokrovske community, there are two more casualties - a 45-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman from the Novopavlivka and Malomykhailivka communities. The woman was hospitalized in moderate condition," Lysak wrote.
He added that the enemy also targeted the Mezhova community, where, "tragically, a man was killed."
Multiple fires broke out across the area. A cultural center, an outbuilding, and a vehicle caught fire. Two private homes were completely destroyed, and another 18 sustained damage. A shopping pavilion roof, several stores, an administrative building, a church, a bus, and a car were also damaged, Lysak said.
He noted that, based on updated information, the enemy had struck the Pokrovske community earlier in the morning using UAVs, damaging solar panels.Read also: Man killed in Kherson due to Russian drone strike
The Nikopol district was also hit by drone and artillery strikes. Russian forces targeted the Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities. Fires damaged a garage and a car, while four private homes, two outbuildings, a greenhouse, and a power line were also affected. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in the district, Lysak said.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
