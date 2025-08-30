Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vyhivskyi, Maliuk Oversee Investigation Into Parubiy's Murder

2025-08-30 03:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Lviv regional police, Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, said this at a briefing on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

"This crime has caused a significant public outcry. It is under the supervision of the Head of the National Police, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General. We will make every effort to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice," Shliakhovskyi said.

Read also: SBU joins investigation into Andriy Parubiy's murder – Zelensky

As reported earlier, a shooting took place in Lviv on Saturday, resulting in the death of Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliament speaker. The attacker fled the scene, prompting authorities to launch a special police operation code-named "Siren."

Representatives of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the crime scene, assisted by forensic experts.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

