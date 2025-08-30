Vyhivskyi, Maliuk Oversee Investigation Into Parubiy's Murder
"This crime has caused a significant public outcry. It is under the supervision of the Head of the National Police, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General. We will make every effort to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice," Shliakhovskyi said.Read also: SBU joins investigation into Andriy Parubiy's murder – Zelensky
As reported earlier, a shooting took place in Lviv on Saturday, resulting in the death of Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliament speaker. The attacker fled the scene, prompting authorities to launch a special police operation code-named "Siren."
Representatives of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the crime scene, assisted by forensic experts.
The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement works to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment