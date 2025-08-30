Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sixty-Six Palestinians Martyred In Intensive Attacks On Gaza


2025-08-30 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- At least 66 Palestinians were martyred and 345 others wounded due to the ongoing Israeli occupation atrocities in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities reported on Saturday
The figures have taken the overall number of casualties in the strip since October 7, 2023, to 63,371 martyrs and 159,835 injuries, the authorities said.
The victims of Israeli occupation attacks on food aid seekers rose by 15 martyrs and 206 wounded to a total of 2,218 and 16,434 respectively in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, hospitals across the Strip reported 10 more deaths, including three children, from acute hunger and malnutrition, which raised the death toll from famine to 332, including 124 children.
The Israeli occupation forces pursue the policy of starving the Palestinians citizens to death and attacking the food aid seekers while using brazing to the ground complete neighborhoods in the eastern parts of Gaza City, including Jabalia, Al-Nazla and Abu-Eskander. (end)
wab


MENAFN30082025000071011013ID1109996978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search