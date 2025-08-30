Sixty-Six Palestinians Martyred In Intensive Attacks On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- At least 66 Palestinians were martyred and 345 others wounded due to the ongoing Israeli occupation atrocities in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities reported on Saturday
The figures have taken the overall number of casualties in the strip since October 7, 2023, to 63,371 martyrs and 159,835 injuries, the authorities said.
The victims of Israeli occupation attacks on food aid seekers rose by 15 martyrs and 206 wounded to a total of 2,218 and 16,434 respectively in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, hospitals across the Strip reported 10 more deaths, including three children, from acute hunger and malnutrition, which raised the death toll from famine to 332, including 124 children.
The Israeli occupation forces pursue the policy of starving the Palestinians citizens to death and attacking the food aid seekers while using brazing to the ground complete neighborhoods in the eastern parts of Gaza City, including Jabalia, Al-Nazla and Abu-Eskander. (end)
wab
The figures have taken the overall number of casualties in the strip since October 7, 2023, to 63,371 martyrs and 159,835 injuries, the authorities said.
The victims of Israeli occupation attacks on food aid seekers rose by 15 martyrs and 206 wounded to a total of 2,218 and 16,434 respectively in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, hospitals across the Strip reported 10 more deaths, including three children, from acute hunger and malnutrition, which raised the death toll from famine to 332, including 124 children.
The Israeli occupation forces pursue the policy of starving the Palestinians citizens to death and attacking the food aid seekers while using brazing to the ground complete neighborhoods in the eastern parts of Gaza City, including Jabalia, Al-Nazla and Abu-Eskander. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment