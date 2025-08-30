The Swiss And Their Gold Vrenelis, An Enduring Love Affair

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The soaring value of gold means the minting of a new Vreneli, a popular Swiss gold coin, generated enormous interest – but the whole affair turned into an online fiasco. This content was published on August 30, 2025 - 11:00 7 minutes

I'm mainly in charge of translating, proofreading and publishing articles for SWI swissinfo. I also occasionally write press reviews and original articles on "Swiss oddities" - the things that make Switzerland unique. After studying history and religious studies, I began my journalistic career at Radio Fribourg. After a spell in the newsroom at the Swiss Telegraphic Agency, I joined SWI swissinfo in 2000, where I specialised in federal politics and history. I now translate, proofread and produce stories.



More from this auth French Departme



Deutsch de Die Schweiz und das ((Goldvreneli)) – diese Liebe hält Read more: Die Schweiz und das ((Goldvreneli)) – diese Liebe häl

Français fr Les Suisses et les ((Vrenelis)), une histoire d'amour qui dure Original Read more: Les Suisses et les ((Vrenelis)), une histoire d'amour qui dur Italiano it I“Vreneli” e la popolazione svizzera, una lunga storia d'amore Read more: I“Vreneli” e la popolazione svizzera, una lunga storia d'amor

In Switzerland, it's worth taking extra care when moving house or clearing out a flat: it's not uncommon to find a Vreneli hidden away in a drawer, a bag or even in the lining of an old coat.

More More Swiss oddities Gold-digging: why some Swiss bury their wealth in the garden

This content was published on Nov 2, 2024 The Swiss sometimes keep their gold in surprising places.

Read more: Gold-digging: why some Swiss bury their wealth in the garde