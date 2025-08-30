Junior's Qatar Signs Its First-Ever Franchise Agreement In Jordan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) We are thrilled to announce the signing of our first-ever franchise agreement, a historic milestone in Junior's journey from a homegrown Qatari brand to a leading regional player in the fast-food industry.
This landmark partnership is with Venicia International Restaurants Management, led by the renowned entrepreneur and visionary leader, Mr. Abdullah Tareq Al Hasan, one of the most influential figures in the F&B and investment sectors in the region. With his proven expertise, business acumen, and forward-thinking strategy, we are confident this collaboration will lay the foundation for a highly successful expansion into the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The signing ceremony took place at our Doha headquarters, led by our CEO Mr. Abdulla Al Ansari, marking not just the signing of an agreement but the beginning of an ambitious chapter. Together, we aim to take the Junior's – The New Love experience beyond borders and share our passion for exceptional food and outstanding service with customers across the region.
This milestone is the start of an exciting expansion journey, and under the leadership of Mr. Abdulla Al Ansari and in partnership with Mr. Abdullah Tareq Al Hasan, we are setting the stage for new partnerships, broader market reach, and memorable dining experiences across the Middle East.
Stay tuned as we continue to expand and bring The New Love experience closer to you!

