Splendor Labs announces upcoming SPLD listing on LBank Exchange, expanding global access to its AI Neural Network Supercomputer ecosystem.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs Announces Upcoming Listing of SPLD on LBank Exchange

Splendor Labs, creator of the world's first AI Neural Network Supercomputer , is proud to announce that its native token SPLD will soon be listed on LBank Exchange, one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms.

The integration process for the listing has officially begun, and trading of SPLD/USDT is expected to go live in approximately two weeks. This milestone will expand global access to Splendor's revolutionary ecosystem, enabling investors and users worldwide to participate in the future of AI-powered infrastructure.

About Splendor Labs

Splendor Labs is pioneering a new category of supercomputer - the AI Neural Network Supercomputer - powered by blockchain, distributed hardware, and AI orchestration. Unlike traditional supercomputers confined to research labs, Splendor transforms any computer, phone, or device into part of a global intelligence network.

Through Splendor's product suite - AI Studio, Splendor Search, Splendor Coder, and Splendor Agent Factory - every device can instantly tap into supercomputer-level intelligence. This means:

Your laptop becomes a high-performance AI workstation.

Your phone becomes a portal to limitless knowledge and intelligent assistance.

Your company's devices merge into a unified AI infrastructure, scaling like the world's most advanced cloud supercomputers.

In short, Splendor turns the entire world into one vast AI Neural Network Supercomputer. The result: every person becomes a genius, empowered with intelligence, creativity, and computational power beyond human limits.

Its ecosystem includes:

Splendor Blockchain – Ultra-fast, EVM-compatible Layer-1 with 100,000+ TPS and sub-second finality.

Splendor AI Studio – Unified hub for orchestrating and scaling advanced AI models.

Splendor Search – AI-powered search engine combining intelligent crawling, summarization, and direct query responses.

Splendor Coder – AI development platform for automated software generation, debugging, and optimization.

Splendor Agent Factory – Infrastructure for creating, training, and deploying custom AI agents.

Splendor OS & Hardware – AI-first operating systems and distributed devices that plug into the supercomputer.

Splendor Coin (SPLD) – The native token powering compute, storage, AI access, and marketplace participation.

By combining these elements, Splendor Labs is building what it envisions as the world's first trillion-dollar AI Neural Network Supercomputer, accessible to anyone, anywhere.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, serving over 9 million users across 210 regions. LBank offers secure, professional, and convenient services for cryptocurrency trading, financial derivatives, and digital asset management.

Statement from Splendor Labs Founder

“The upcoming listing of SPLD on LBank Exchange marks a defining milestone for Splendor Labs. We are not just building another computing system - we are creating a new category: the AI Neural Network Supercomputer. Powered by blockchain, distributed hardware, and AI orchestration, Splendor is designed to operate at planetary scale. With this listing, millions of users will gain the ability to join a network where every device becomes part of a supercomputer - and every person becomes a genius,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder of Splendor Labs.

Press Team

Splendor Labs SA

