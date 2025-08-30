Sadhvi Prachi Condemns 'Religious Conversions' In UP's Shahpur, Demands Strict Action
Speaking to the media on Saturday, she demanded strict action against those involved and called on the government to adopt a tougher stance against such activities.
Sadhvi Prachi stated,“Until the government takes a firm stand against those promoting religious conversions, such incidents will not stop-whether it's love jihad, religious conversion, or land jihad.”
She made a public appeal to society, urging people to protect their daughters.“Do not send them to Muslim beauty parlours, dargahs, Muslim-run schools or colleges, or even to Muslim tailors,” she said.“These are centres of love jihad. Protect your daughters and give them good values-that is what matters most.”
Addressing the Shahpur case, which allegedly involves both religious conversion and property grabbing, Sadhvi Prachi claimed such acts are not new.“Conversions have been happening for years. The BJP government is now cracking down on these practices. Networks like that of Jhangur Baba are active in every district, and police are taking action,” she added.
Sadhvi Prachi also praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and dissolving the Madrasa Board in the state.“CM Dhami has taken a bold step by bringing in the UCC and shutting down the Madrasa Board. It has helped stop the misuse of education for spreading radicalism,” she said.
She demanded a similar move in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that madrasas are breeding grounds for crime and extremism.“If madrasas are truly religious institutions, why are weapons being found there? Why is there a criminal environment in those places?” she asked.
In a more sombre note, Sadhvi Prachi expressed condolences for the victims from Muzaffarnagar who died in the recent Vaishno Devi accident.“Seven people from Muzaffarnagar lost their lives in the incident. I pray for peace for their souls and strength for their families,” she said.
