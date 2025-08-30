Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
International Handball Tournament In Azerbaijan Opens In Honor Of Heydar Aliyev

International Handball Tournament In Azerbaijan Opens In Honor Of Heydar Aliyev


2025-08-30 10:03:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was held today, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF).

At the ceremony, Orkhan Abbasov, Vice President of the AHF, conveyed greetings from the Federation's President Saleh Mammadov and spoke about the significance of the traditional tournament, emphasizing that honoring Heydar Aliyev's legacy is a moral duty.

Abbasov noted that the policies of the national leader continue to succeed today and highlighted that Azerbaijan's strong representation in international sports reflects the attention and support provided by President Ilham Aliyev. He also thanked the teams from friendly countries for participating and wished all participants success.

Following the national anthem, a video highlighting Heydar Aliyev's life and achievements was shown. The ceremony concluded with a cultural program.

The tournament, which started today, will run until September 3.

MENAFN30082025000195011045ID1109996635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search