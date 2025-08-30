International Handball Tournament In Azerbaijan Opens In Honor Of Heydar Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was held today,reports, citing the Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF).

At the ceremony, Orkhan Abbasov, Vice President of the AHF, conveyed greetings from the Federation's President Saleh Mammadov and spoke about the significance of the traditional tournament, emphasizing that honoring Heydar Aliyev's legacy is a moral duty.

Abbasov noted that the policies of the national leader continue to succeed today and highlighted that Azerbaijan's strong representation in international sports reflects the attention and support provided by President Ilham Aliyev. He also thanked the teams from friendly countries for participating and wished all participants success.

Following the national anthem, a video highlighting Heydar Aliyev's life and achievements was shown. The ceremony concluded with a cultural program.

The tournament, which started today, will run until September 3.