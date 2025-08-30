Cybercrime Losses And Vehicle Theft Trends Prompt New Safety Guidance From PSCC

PSCC - Together, We Stand Against Crime

PSCC issues updated consumer guidance in late 2025 as cybercrime losses surge, burglary shifts beyond cities, and auto theft remains high.

- Pedro PalominoBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Public Safety Crime Center (PSCC) today released updated consumer guidance highlighting the growing risks of cyber-enabled identity theft, shifting burglary patterns, and persistent vehicle theft nationwide. This release represents PSCC official business, underscoring the organization's mission to provide factual, credible safety resources to support community security efforts across the United States.Cybercrime Surpasses Traditional TheftAccording to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), reported losses from cybercrime in the United States exceeded $12.5 billion in 2024, surpassing traditional property crime losses for the first time. Phishing, ransomware, and credential theft remain the fastest-growing categories.PSCC emphasizes protective measures such as:-Use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to secure online activity-Multifactor authentication across financial and personal accounts-Credit monitoring alerts to detect suspicious activity early“Digital identity has become a prime target,” said Pedro Palomino, PSCC Co-Founder and Security Operations Director.“Consumers must adopt layered defenses to reduce their risk, just as they would with locks and alarms at home.”Burglary Risks Move Beyond CitiesThe National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and state-level reports indicate that while burglary rates in urban areas have declined, suburban and rural regions have experienced steady increases, particularly involving package theft and vacant-home intrusions.PSCC highlights deterrents including:-Smart surveillance cameras and doorbell systems-Motion-activated lighting and visible alarm signage-Community alert networks and neighborhood watch groups“Simple visibility remains one of the strongest deterrents,” said Adam Blake of PSCC's Community Outreach Department.“A home that looks prepared is far less likely to be targeted.”Vehicle Theft: Technology Cuts Both WaysNICB figures confirm that auto theft remains a nationwide challenge, with over one million vehicles reported stolen in 2024. High-demand vehicles and keyless-entry models remain frequent targets for organized theft groups.PSCC recommends a layered approach to vehicle protection:-GPS tracking and recovery networks connected with law enforcement notification systems-Visible deterrents such as VIN etching and paint-etch decals-Traditional tools like steering wheel locks and immobilizers“Technology is both a vulnerability and a solution,” noted Gabriel Thomas, PSCC Consumer Service Manager.“Recovery networks and tracking tools increase the chance of locating stolen vehicles quickly.”PSCC's Role in Public SafetyThe Public Safety Crime Center supports consumers by sharing guidance and pointing to authoritative resources that help families make informed decisions. Reports from organizations such as the FBI, NICB, and Consumer Reports provide valuable data on evolving threats, and PSCC uses this information to inform its public outreach.In addition, PSCC will be announcing upcoming sponsorships and partnerships designed to expand public access to crime-prevention tools and consumer education. The organization's role is to connect the public with credible safety strategies and highlight proven approaches that reduce risks.“Our role is to bridge credible data with practical solutions,” said Joshua Domino, Co-Founder and Development Coordinator of PSCC.“By raising awareness and connecting the public with vetted information, communities can better prepare against evolving threats.”About Public Safety Crime Center (PSCC)The Public Safety Crime Center is a consumer-focused affiliate network dedicated to reducing crime by connecting households and communities with reliable anti-crime information and vetted service providers. By aligning with innovators, security leaders, and trusted evaluators, PSCC promotes layered protection strategies against vehicle theft, burglary, and identity fraud.This press release is issued as part of PSCC official business and reflects the organization's ongoing mission to inform, educate, and empower communities nationwide.

Joshua Domino

Public Safety Crime Center, LLC

+1 833-721-1060

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.