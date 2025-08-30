US envoy lectures Lebanese reporter on ‘animalistic’ conducts
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, made controversial remarks during a press conference in Beirut that have drawn sharp criticism across Lebanon. Speaking alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, Barrack told reporters that their “animalistic” behavior was emblematic of the region's core issues.
As the press conference turned chaotic with journalists shouting questions, Barrack commented, “The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone,” urging journalists to “act civilized, act kind, act tolerant” to address regional problems. His comments sparked immediate backlash from both the media and political figures in Lebanon.
The Lebanese presidency issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing regret over Barrack's comments, clarifying that the remarks were made “inadvertently” from their platform, and reaffirming their respect for all media representatives. Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos also condemned the remarks, calling them “inappropriate.”
Journalist associations in Lebanon were even more critical. The photojournalists' syndicate labeled Barrack's words a "direct insult" and warned that they would demand an apology and possibly a boycott of his visits if no action was taken. The union of journalists also condemned the envoy for his “unacceptable arrogance” in his dealings with the media.
Prominent Lebanese journalists reacted harshly, with veteran reporter Hala Jaber accusing Barrack of acting like a “nineteenth-century colonial commissioner,” while Ali Hashem criticized the “level of arrogance displayed by US officials in Lebanon.”
Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Musawi called the remarks a "blatant insult" and urged the Lebanese government to summon and reprimand Barrack. Barrack, who was leading a congressional delegation to Lebanon, including Senators Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen, was in the country as part of efforts to pressure Hezbollah into disarmament. As of Wednesday, the US Embassy in Beirut had yet to comment on the controversy.
