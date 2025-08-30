AC Milan Complete Christopher Nkunku Signing From Chelsea

MENAFN - IANS) Milan, Aug 29 (IANS) AC Milan have completed the signing of French forward Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea FC on a permanent deal, with the 26-year-old committing his future to the Rossoneri until June 2030.

Nkunku, born in Lagny-sur-Marne, France, on November 14, 1997, brings a wealth of experience across Europe's top leagues. A product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy, he broke into the senior side in 2015 and went on to make 78 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea FC. The French forward has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2030," AC Milan said in a statement.

During his time in Paris, he won multiple domestic honours, including two Coupe de France titles, three French Supercups, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

In 2019, Nkunku made a pivotal move to RB Leipzig, where he blossomed into one of the Bundesliga's most dynamic attackers. Over four seasons in Germany, he netted 70 goals in 172 appearances, lifting two DFB-Pokal titles and clinching the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2022/23.

His performances earned him a transfer to Chelsea in 2023, where he added international silverware to his resume. In 62 matches for the Blues, Nkunku scored 18 goals and helped the club secure the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles earlier this summer.

On the international stage, Nkunku rose through France's youth system before making his senior debut in March 2022. Since then, he has collected 14 caps and one goal for Les Bleus.

AC Milan confirmed that Nkunku will wear the number 18 shirt as he begins his new chapter in Serie A. The club expressed delight at adding a versatile forward who can operate across the front line and contribute both creativity and goals.