Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet Have Picked On Harry's British Accent
The sweet detail was mentioned during one of the cooking segments in the series, where Meghan explained how accents playfully differ in their household. She noted that although Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, generally speak with American accents, certain words slip out in Harry's voice.“It's adorable,” Meghan said, adding that“zebra” has become one of those endearing reminders of their father.
This is not the first time she has mentioned it. Back in March, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan spoke about her favorite traits she sees in her children that remind her of Harry. She laughed as she explained that while the children sound American most of the time,“some words are just like him.”
Also read: Meghan Markle launches new orange marmalade with As Ever brand, inspired by classic British teatime flavours
In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess also poked fun at another language difference between herself and Harry: the word“herb.” Meghan said she pronounces it without the“h,” the American way, while Harry always teases her with the British version. Their kids, she admitted, lean toward her pronunciation since she cooks more often at home.With Love, Meghan season 2
Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, which premiered August 26, continues to show that balance of public and private life. Alongside celebrity guests like Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and José Andrés, Meghan mixes recipes, crafts, and candid conversations that blend lifestyle with personal reflections. However, fans noticed the absence of Prince Harry from season 2.FAQsQ1: What word do Archie and Lilibet pronounce with a British accent?
A1: They say“zebra” the way their father, Prince Harry, does -“zeh-bra” instead of the American“zee-bra.”Q2: Where did Meghan reveal this detail?
A2: She shared it in season 2 of With Love, Meghan on Netflix and previously mentioned it on The Drew Barrymore Show.Q3: Do Archie and Lilibet have British or American accents?
A3: They mainly speak with American accents but occasionally use British pronunciations for certain words.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
