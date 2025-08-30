Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attempts To Dig In In Dnipropetrovsk Region Largely Symbolic Trehubov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"There is no special strategic sense for the Russians to advance into the Dnipropetrovsk region. It's mostly open fields with small settlements. There is no large urban area or dominant heights like in the Donetsk region. Apparently, they need this for political purposes, to show that they are present in many Ukrainian regions," he said.

Trehubov noted that Russian forces are making attempts to hold individual settlements near the border with the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to prevent this.

