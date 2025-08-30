Russian Attempts To Dig In In Dnipropetrovsk Region Largely Symbolic Trehubov
"There is no special strategic sense for the Russians to advance into the Dnipropetrovsk region. It's mostly open fields with small settlements. There is no large urban area or dominant heights like in the Donetsk region. Apparently, they need this for political purposes, to show that they are present in many Ukrainian regions," he said.Read also: Russians probing Ukrainian defenses in Dnipropetrovsk region, fighting ongoing
Trehubov noted that Russian forces are making attempts to hold individual settlements near the border with the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to prevent this.
Photo: Viktor Trehubov / Facebook
