Botswana announces public health emergency
(MENAFN) Botswana’s President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, citing severe strain on the country’s healthcare system due to past mismanagement. The announcement came after Boko’s historic victory in last year's elections, which ended nearly 60 years of rule by the former ruling party. In his televised address, Boko revealed that the national medical supply chain had broken down, leaving hospitals and clinics without essential medicines and supplies.
He explained that this failure had caused a significant disruption to healthcare services nationwide. The state of emergency would enable the government to expedite solutions and save lives. This move followed a warning from the Ministry of Health earlier this month, which acknowledged significant challenges, including shortages of medicines and over one billion pula (around $75 million) in debts owed to private health facilities and suppliers.
Medicines for conditions like cancer, diabetes, asthma, tuberculosis, and mental health were in short supply, leading to the postponement of non-urgent surgeries. Botswana, the world’s leading producer of diamonds by value, has been grappling with economic difficulties in recent years, compounded by a global downturn in the diamond market. Further strain was caused by cuts in USAID aid during the Trump administration.
In response to the crisis, President Boko launched the Health First Botswana Partnership, a $348 million plan to address the shortages. The Finance Ministry has allocated 250 million pula in emergency funding, and the military will oversee distribution efforts. The first shipments of life-saving medicines are already being dispatched to remote areas, with more supplies scheduled to follow.
The Health Ministry also shared images of boxes containing essential medicines being sent to various towns, including Maun and Nata, as part of the emergency response.
