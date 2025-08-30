Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump withdraws Secret Service protection for ex-Vice President Kamala Harris

Trump withdraws Secret Service protection for ex-Vice President Kamala Harris


2025-08-30 07:05:57
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has withdrawn US Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official confirmed Friday.

A letter reviewed by a news agency indicates that Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to halt “any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law” for Harris, effective September 1. By law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of protection, which expired on July 21. However, Harris’ security detail had been extended for an additional year under a directive quietly issued by then-President Joe Biden before leaving office.

Trump’s order cancels that extension. The move comes as Harris prepares for a nationwide book tour to promote her memoir, "107 Days," which recounts her 2024 presidential campaign against Trump and is scheduled for release on September 23.

MENAFN30082025000045017281ID1109996369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search