Trump withdraws Secret Service protection for ex-Vice President Kamala Harris
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has withdrawn US Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official confirmed Friday.
A letter reviewed by a news agency indicates that Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to halt “any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law” for Harris, effective September 1. By law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of protection, which expired on July 21. However, Harris’ security detail had been extended for an additional year under a directive quietly issued by then-President Joe Biden before leaving office.
Trump’s order cancels that extension. The move comes as Harris prepares for a nationwide book tour to promote her memoir, "107 Days," which recounts her 2024 presidential campaign against Trump and is scheduled for release on September 23.
A letter reviewed by a news agency indicates that Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to halt “any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law” for Harris, effective September 1. By law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of protection, which expired on July 21. However, Harris’ security detail had been extended for an additional year under a directive quietly issued by then-President Joe Biden before leaving office.
Trump’s order cancels that extension. The move comes as Harris prepares for a nationwide book tour to promote her memoir, "107 Days," which recounts her 2024 presidential campaign against Trump and is scheduled for release on September 23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment