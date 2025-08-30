Texas Governor Signs Republican-Favoring Redistricting Bill
(MENAFN)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that redraws the state’s congressional districts in favor of Republicans. The plan, supported by former President Trump, could create up to five new Republican seats in the US House, where the GOP holds a narrow three-seat majority. Analysts say the redistricting aims to strengthen Republican control ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Abbott stated, "Texas is now more red in the United States Congress." Democrats criticized the maps for allegedly marginalizing voters of color, with dozens of Democratic lawmakers previously leaving the state to try to block the special legislative session called by Abbott. They returned last week, during which the Republican-controlled House and Senate approved the bill.
However, California’s governor and Democratic leaders recently approved five new Democrat-friendly congressional maps, which could counterbalance Texas’ Republican gains.
