Kashmir Landslide, Cloudbursts Leave 11 Dead, 2 Missing
(MENAFN) At least 11 fatalities and two disappearances have resulted from devastating landslides and cloudbursts striking the twin regions of Reasi and Ramban in Indian-administered Kashmir, authorities confirmed Saturday.
A complete family of seven perished when an early morning landslide engulfed their residence in Bhaddder village within Reasi district, a police official informed media via telephone.
"It is an unfortunate incident, all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered," the official said.
Emergency response units, encompassing law enforcement and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have mobilized for search and relief efforts across the affected zone.
A separate catastrophe unfolded in Ramban district, where sudden cloudburst activity spawned torrential flash flooding, claiming four lives while leaving two individuals unaccounted for in Rajgarh.
"Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing persons," district official Ramban Mohammad Alyas told media over the phone.
Recent weeks have witnessed relentless rainfall devastating the territory, with casualty figures exceeding 80 deaths and over 30 people still missing.
Numerous buildings have sustained damage as vital transportation corridors were obliterated and low-elevation communities succumbed to rushing floodwaters.
Regional inhabitants have received advisories to exercise heightened vigilance in areas susceptible to landslides and flooding.
