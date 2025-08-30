Magnificent 7 Companies Report Profits in Q2
(MENAFN) The seven largest global corporations—Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla—collectively announced a net profit of $143 billion for the second quarter, according to their financial disclosures.
These businesses, commonly referred to as the "Magnificent 7," experienced a 27.6% increase in net profit year-over-year and a 3.5% growth from the preceding quarter.
Their combined revenues reached $551.4 billion, reflecting a 15.4% rise compared to the same period last year and a 6.6% uptick from the prior quarter.
Capital expenditures (CapEx) for these companies surged by 66.1% annually, climbing from $58.3 billion to $96.8 billion, with a 24.6% quarterly increase.
Among the group, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, recorded the highest net profit at $28.2 billion for Q2.
Following Alphabet were Microsoft with $27.2 billion, Nvidia with $26.4 billion, Meta with $18.3 billion, Amazon with $18.2 billion, and Tesla with $1.2 billion.
Tesla showed the highest quarterly net profit growth at 186.6%, up from $409 million in the previous quarter, according to the data.
Nvidia saw a 40.7% increase in its quarterly net profit, Meta grew by 10.2%, Amazon saw a 6.1% rise, and Microsoft reported a 5.5% gain.
Meanwhile, Alphabet faced an 18.4% drop, and Apple experienced a 5.4% decline.
These businesses, commonly referred to as the "Magnificent 7," experienced a 27.6% increase in net profit year-over-year and a 3.5% growth from the preceding quarter.
Their combined revenues reached $551.4 billion, reflecting a 15.4% rise compared to the same period last year and a 6.6% uptick from the prior quarter.
Capital expenditures (CapEx) for these companies surged by 66.1% annually, climbing from $58.3 billion to $96.8 billion, with a 24.6% quarterly increase.
Among the group, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, recorded the highest net profit at $28.2 billion for Q2.
Following Alphabet were Microsoft with $27.2 billion, Nvidia with $26.4 billion, Meta with $18.3 billion, Amazon with $18.2 billion, and Tesla with $1.2 billion.
Tesla showed the highest quarterly net profit growth at 186.6%, up from $409 million in the previous quarter, according to the data.
Nvidia saw a 40.7% increase in its quarterly net profit, Meta grew by 10.2%, Amazon saw a 6.1% rise, and Microsoft reported a 5.5% gain.
Meanwhile, Alphabet faced an 18.4% drop, and Apple experienced a 5.4% decline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment