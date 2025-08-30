Sexual Misconduct Case: BJP Workers Protest Against Cong MLA Mamkootathil In Kerala's Palakkad

MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad, Aug 30 (IANS) BJP workers marched to Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's office in Kerala's Palakkad on Friday to protest against the leader who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The police used water cannons to disperse the BJP workers.

Notably, BJP leader C. Krishnakumar has declared that Mamkootathil would not be allowed to attend official or public events in the Palakkad constituency.

The protest by the BJP comes at a time when a special investigation team of the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police has begun probing allegations against Mamkootathil in a case related to stalking and harassment of women.

Last week, following the allegations, the Congress party first removed him as president of the Youth Congress and later suspended him from the party.

"Even if he takes part in programmes of clubs or residents' associations as an MLA, we will block him. Organisers must decide whether to invite Rahul or not," said Krishnakumar.

Incidentally, at the November 2024 Palakkad Assembly by-election, Krishnakumar lost to Mamkootathil.

His remarks came amid reports that a section of the Congress party was strongly backing Mamkootathil and attempting to revive his presence in the constituency by involving him in local events.

Krishnakumar also targeted Congress leader Sandeep Warrier, dismissing his allegations.

"Sandeep is wandering like an orphaned ghost. Even the Congress does not want his charges. The details I submitted in my election affidavit are 100 per cent correct. Within the Congress, Sandeep is struggling to stay afloat. Why should we rescue him?" he asked.

Meanwhile with the Police probe team, who appear determined to go forward to bring to light the alleged sexual misconduct allegations that have publicly surfaced, is now getting ready to meet with those who levelled the allegations.

To date, there has not been a single complaint registered against Mamkootathil, and that's what baffles the probe team.

The special probe team has begun its job of looking into cyber evidence, with technical officers joining the probe team.

On the political front, Congress MP Shafi Parambil is trying his best to get his close aide Mamkootathil back to Palakkad.

Since the outbreak of the sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil, he has stayed put at his residence in Pathanamthitta.