US Providing Ukraine With Capabilities For Deeper Strikes Inside Russia Ambassador To NATO
According to Whitaker, in addition to direct U.S. arms deliveries worth around $1 billion per month, Washington is also supplying weapons to Ukraine indirectly through its NATO allies for approximately the same amount.
"President Trump is making sure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself and by giving them some deeper strike capabilities that obviously could help them offensively. They have already taken out about 20% of Russia's oil refining capacity in the last month," Whitaker said.
He also touched on sanctions against India over its purchases of Russian oil.Read also: Ukraine to purchase U.S. air defense equipment, satellite communication systems valued at over $300M
Whitaker said that Trump "knows all the cards he has still left to play." At the same time, the U.S. leader understands the importance of keeping Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the negotiating table.
"Is it going to happen overnight? Most likely not. But I think we're on the right path and both sides are still talking, and that is a good thing," he said.
Whitaker stressed that Trump's strategy on the war in Ukraine differs significantly from that of former President Joe Biden's administration. According to him, the U.S. weapons currently used on the Ukrainian front are not funded by American taxpayers. In addition, the U.S. is now engaged in direct talks with Russia, which did not happen under Biden. Finally, the provision of deeper strike capabilities marks a clear shift from the previous administration's policy.
"Finally, we are giving some deeper strike capabilities, and most likely the Ukrainians are going to use them. And that, obviously, is much different than what Joe Biden did," Whitaker said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment