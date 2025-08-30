Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises To USD 71.71 -KPC


2025-08-30 06:02:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 1.29 to settle at USD 71.71 per barrel in Friday trading, compared to USD 70.42 per barrel on Thursday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude fell by 50 cents to USD 68.12 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped by 59 cents to USD 64.01 per barrel. (end)
