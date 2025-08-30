Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Cybersecurity Warns Users To Update Whatsapp After Security Flaw Fixed

2025-08-30 06:02:06
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications.

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app. "The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim's device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

