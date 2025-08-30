Qatar Cybersecurity Warns Users To Update Whatsapp After Security Flaw Fixed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications.

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app. "The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim's device," the statement said.



Sri Lanka issues new banknote with features for visually impaired

First govt-run kindergarten for children with early learning challenges to open this year 'Users should be wary of taking answers they receive from AI systems for granted'

Read Also

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.